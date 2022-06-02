Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Healthpeak Properties to Present at Nareit's REITweek 2022 Investor Conference

34 minutes ago
PR Newswire

DENVER, June 2, 2022

DENVER, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that its CEO, Tom Herzog, along with other members of its senior management team, will present at Nareit's REITweek 2022 Investor Conference from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The audio webcast may be accessed via https://video.ibm.com/embed/24616607 or on our website at https://ir.healthpeak.com/webcasts.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

