McRae Industries, Inc. Dividend Declared

33 minutes ago
PR Newswire

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., June 2, 2022

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) declared a dividend of $.14 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on June 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2022.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcrae-industries-inc-dividend-declared-301560551.html

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.

