GlycoMimetics to Participate at Upcoming Jefferies 2022 Healthcare Conference

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC) today announced that the Company will participate at the Jefferies 2022 Healthcare Conference, on June 8th, in New York, NY.

Chief Executive Officer Harout Semerjian and Chief Financial Officer Brian Hahn will attend in person. Research Analyst Roger Song, M.D. will host a fireside chat with Mr. Semerjian. An archived recording of the chat will be available for thirty days on the GlycoMimetics website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.glycomimetics.com%2Finvestor-relations, beginning Wednesday, June 8 at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET.

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and for inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. The Company’s science is based on an understanding of the role that carbohydrates play on the surface of every living cell and applying its specialized chemistry platform to discover small molecule drugs, known as glycomimetics, which alter these carbohydrate-mediated pathways in a variety of disease states, including signaling in cancer and inflammation. As a leader in this space, GlycoMimetics is leveraging this unique targeted approach to advance its pipeline of wholly owned drug candidates, with the goal of developing transformative therapies for serious diseases. GlycoMimetics is located in Rockville, Maryland in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.

