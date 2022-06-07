NetApp to Participate in Upcoming Technology Conference

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data centric software company, today announced the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the following conference:

William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Mike Berry, EVP, Finance and CFO

June 7, 2022

Presentation: 8:40 – 9:10 a.m. Central Time

A live audio Webcast of the presentation will be available at investors.netapp.com after the conference.

About NetApp

In a world full of generalists, NetApp is a specialist. We’re focused on one thing, helping your business get the most out of your data. NetApp brings the enterprise-grade data services you rely on into the cloud, and the simple flexibility of cloud into the data center. Our industry-leading solutions work across diverse customer environments and the world’s biggest public clouds. As a cloud-led, data-centric software company, only NetApp can help build your unique data fabric, simplify and connect your cloud, and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.netapp.com%2FTM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005066/en/