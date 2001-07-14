Postal Realty Trust, Inc. to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,400 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to larger industrial facilities, announced today that Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Garber, President, and Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Postal Realty’s website Postal+Realty+Trust+-+Investors+-+Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,400 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealty.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005736/en/