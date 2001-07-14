Wolverine Worldwide to Participate in the 2022 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) today announced that Michael Stornant, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, and Alex Wiseman, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston, MA on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The presentation will begin at 8:35 am Eastern Time.

There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available for 90 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at Investor+Relations+%7C+Wolverine+Worldwide+%28gcs-web.com%29.

ABOUT WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE

Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. ( NYSE:WWW, Financial) is one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, our products are designed to empower, engage and inspire our consumers every step of the way. The company’s portfolio includes Sweaty+Betty%26reg%3B, Merrell%26reg%3B, Saucony%26reg%3B, Sperry%26reg%3B, Hush+Puppies%26reg%3B, Wolverine%26reg%3B, Keds%26reg%3B, Chaco%26reg%3B, Bates%26reg%3B, HYTEST%26reg%3B, and Stride+Rite%26reg%3B. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat%26reg%3B and Harley-Davidson%26reg%3B. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com or visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

