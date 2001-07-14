Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results

Diversified+Healthcare+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+DHC%29 announced the results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held today. The results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders were as follows.

Lisa Harris Jones was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Independent Trustee is as follows:

Independent Trustee Percentage of Shares Voted For Lisa Harris Jones 80.0%

John L. Harrington was re-elected as an Independent Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Independent Trustee is as follows:

Independent Trustee Percentage of Shares Voted For John L. Harrington 72.3%

Jennifer F. Francis was re-elected as a Managing Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Managing Trustee is as follows:

Managing Trustee Percentage of Shares Voted For Jennifer F. Francis 97.7%

Adam D. Portnoy was re-elected as a Managing Trustee. The final tabulation of the percentage of shareholders’ votes cast for this Managing Trustee is as follows:

Managing Trustee Percentage of Shares Voted For Adam D. Portnoy 67.3%

Shareholders voted to approve executive compensation by means of an advisory vote:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Voted For Approval of executive compensation 90.3%

Shareholders approved the Diversified Healthcare Trust Amended and Restated 2012 Equity Compensation Pan:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Voted For Approval of executive compensation 97.1%

Shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as Diversified Healthcare Trust’s independent auditors to serve for the 2022 fiscal year:

Proposal Percentage of Shares Voted For Ratification of Independent Auditors 99.4%

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns approximately $6.8 billion of high-quality healthcare properties located in 36 states and Washington, D.C. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum: by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. DHC’s life science and medical office portfolio includes over 100 properties totaling approximately nine million square feet and is occupied by almost 500 tenants. DHC’s senior living portfolio contains over 27,500 senior living units. DHC is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $37 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. DHC is headquartered in Newton, MA. To learn more about DHC, visit www.dhcreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

