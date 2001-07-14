IFF Showcases First Year of ESG Performance as a Combined Company in Report, Webcast

IFF ( NYSE:IFF, Financial) has released its 2021 environmental, social and governance plus sustainable solutions (or ESG+) performance report. Published today, “Transforming+Our+World,” details the Company’s commitment to do more good for people and the planet, aligned with IFF’s purpose—Applying science and creativity for a better world. Centered around the recently launchedDo+More+Good+Plan, the report updates progress on legacy IFF targets, looks ahead to even more ambitious 2030 objectives, and aims to address the world’s most pressing sustainable development challenges from IFF’s perspective.

“At IFF, we’re taking a holistic approach to creating a better world by leveraging our business, performance and partners,” said Frank Clyburn, IFF CEO. “Since the launch of our first sustainability program in 2010, we’ve made tremendous progress. To continue driving results, we’re challenging our teams to be accountable, to collaborate across divisions, and to execute on our ESG+ strategy.”

“At today’s IFF, we’re taking another bold step, embedding a more comprehensive ESG structure in every part of our business, including the solutions we produce to help our customers reach their own ESG goals,” Mr. Clyburn continued. “Following the merger with DuPont’s Nutrition and Biosciences division, this report showcases our first year of results since launching our Do More Good Plan. We’re proud of the many ways we’re becoming a stronger, more resilient company, as we apply science and creativity for a better world.”

The 2021 ESG+ Report aligns with the Do More Good Plan’s four pillars: Sustainable Solutions, Climate and Planetary Health, Equity and Wellbeing, and Transparency & Accountability.

Examples of 2021 performance highlights and achievements include:

Recognized for ESG leadership: named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the second consecutive year, received the EcoVadis platinum sustainability rating, and included in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

Enabled and accelerated the wider adoption of sustainable solutions in the marketplace across divisions, and promoted circular economy growth through IFF products verified as Upcycled Certified™

Continued commitment to climate action—being one of only 14 companies out of nearly 12,000 assessed—named by CDP as a triple A list company for corporate transparency on climate change, water stewardship and deforestation

Strengthened commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, honored by the Human Rights Campaign as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for the third consecutive year, and named among the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion by Disability:IN for the second consecutive year

To read IFF’s 2021 ESG+ Report, click here or visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.iff.com%2Fresponsibilities%2Fstrategy-reporting%2Freport-library.

