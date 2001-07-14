Hostess Brands to Participate in Investor Conferences

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK; “Hostess Brands” or the “Company”), a leading sweet snacks company, announced today that Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Travis Leonard, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in June.
- Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference: The company will host a fireside chat beginning at 1:15 pm EDT. The company will also participate in one-and-one and small group meetings with investors. The fireside chat will be webcast live and will be available for replay and can be found on the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website at www.hostessbrands.com.
- Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference: The company will participate in one-and-one and small group meetings with investors.
- Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Jefferies Consumer Conference: The company will host a pre-recorded fireside chat. The company will also participate in one-and-one and small group meetings with investors on June 22. The fireside chat will be pre-recorded and available to investors beginning at 8:00 am EDT Monday, June 20 on the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website at www.hostessbrands.com.
