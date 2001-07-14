Hostess Brands to Participate in Investor Conferences

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK; “Hostess Brands” or the “Company”), a leading sweet snacks company, announced today that Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Travis Leonard, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in June.

Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Evercore ISI Consumer & Retail Conference: The company will host a fireside chat beginning at 1:15 pm EDT. The company will also participate in one-and-one and small group meetings with investors. The fireside chat will be webcast live and will be available for replay and can be found on the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website at www.hostessbrands.com.

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference: The company will participate in one-and-one and small group meetings with investors.

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Jefferies Consumer Conference: The company will host a pre-recorded fireside chat. The company will also participate in one-and-one and small group meetings with investors on June 22. The fireside chat will be pre-recorded and available to investors beginning at 8:00 am EDT Monday, June 20 on the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website at www.hostessbrands.com.

