Salesforce Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Salesforce executives will participate in the following investor events:

Tuesday, June 7, 2022: Amy Weaver, President & CFO, will keynote at the BofA Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference at 7:20 a.m. (PT) / 10:20 a.m. (ET) in San Francisco, CA.

Wednesday, June 8, 2022: Stewart Butterfield, President & CEO, Slack, will participate in a fireside chat at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference at 8:40 a.m. (PT) / 10:40 a.m. (CT) in Chicago, IL.

Live webcasts will be available on Salesforce's website

