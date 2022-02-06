Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 537 stocks valued at a total of $1.44Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(13.35%), AMZN(2.56%), and NVDA(2.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 936,751 shares in BATS:IPDP, giving the stock a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.09 during the quarter.

On 06/02/2022, Dividend Performers ETF traded for a price of $15.0466 per share and a market cap of $16.91Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dividend Performers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a price-book ratio of 3.93.

During the quarter, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC bought 128,794 shares of NYSE:MRK for a total holding of 156,970. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.84.

On 06/02/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $90 per share and a market cap of $227.59Bil. The stock has returned 30.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-book ratio of 5.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.48 and a price-sales ratio of 4.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 843,265 shares in BATS:IPPP, giving the stock a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11 during the quarter.

On 06/02/2022, Preferred-Plus ETF traded for a price of $10.7607 per share and a market cap of $13.01Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC bought 74,911 shares of NYSE:ORCL for a total holding of 129,612. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.99.

On 06/02/2022, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $73.14 per share and a market cap of $195.15Bil. The stock has returned -8.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.90 and a price-sales ratio of 4.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 32,012 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 06/02/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.21 per share and a market cap of $2,447.36Bil. The stock has returned 20.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-book ratio of 36.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.92 and a price-sales ratio of 6.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

