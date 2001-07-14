EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Lightwave Logic, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – LWLG

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) resulting from allegations that Lightwave Logic may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Lightwave Logic securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https%3A%2F%2Frosenlegal.com%2Fsubmit-form%2F%3Fcase_id%3D6709 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On June 2, 2022, during trading hours, market analyst Kerrisdale Capital published a report entitled “Lightwave Logic, Inc. (LWLG): A High-Frequency Failure” which alleged, among other things, that “[u]nderneath the façade of accomplishment … is almost nothing of substance[,]” and that “Lightwave hasn’t ever come close to commercializing anything: in the 15 years since it’s gone public, it has generated a total of about $6 thousand in revenues, which stands in stark contrast to the steady stream of promotional announcements celebrating overhyped prototype completions, product tests, and patents over that time.” The report also alleged that “Lightwave’s polymer ‘technology’ is behind the curve and the feasibility of a manufacturing process to commercialize it may never be achieved[.]”

On this news, Lightwave Logic’s stock fell $0.99 per share, or 12%, to close at $6.94 per share on June 2, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

