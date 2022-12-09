Mondee to Participate at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Conference

Mondee Inc. (“Mondee”), a rapid growth, travel technology company and marketplace, with a portfolio of globally recognized platforms and brands in the leisure, retail and corporate travel sectors, today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Conference.

Mondee Founder and CEO Prasad Gundumogula, along with Orestes Fintiklis from ITHAX Acquisition Corp., will be participating in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 14th 2022 at 2:15pm ET.

Access to a live webcast and replay of the discussion will be made through the “Investors” section of the Mondee website at www.mondee.com%2Finvestors%2F.

About Mondee Inc.:

Mondee Inc. is a group of leading travel technology, service, and content companies driving disruptive innovative change in the leisure and corporate travel markets. They deliver a revolutionary technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base, processing over 50 million daily searches and multi-billion dollars of transactional volume yearly. Founded in 2011, Mondee is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with 17 offices in USA and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland. On December 20, 2021, Mondee entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ITHX) that is expect to result in Mondee becoming a publicly listed company on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “MOND”. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mondee.com.

About ITHAX Acquisition Corp:

ITHAX Acquisition Corp., a Cayman Islands exempted company (NASDAQ: ITHX), is a blank check company formed by the founder of Ithaca Capital Partners (“Ithaca”) and the principals of AXIA Ventures Group Limited (“AXIA”). Ithaca is a real estate investment manager with focus on deep-value hospitality investments in the United States, Latin America and Caribbean. AXIA is a leading, independent, privately-owned investment bank founded in 2008 that provides services in more than 20 countries through its offices in New York, London, Milan, Athens, Nicosia and Cyprus. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fithaxacquisitioncorp.com.

