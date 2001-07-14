Douglas Elliman Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.05 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on June 29, 2022 to holders of record as of June 17, 2022.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, “Douglas Elliman”) owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, the Hamptons, Massachusetts, Florida, California, Colorado, Texas and Nevada. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman is available on its website, www.elliman.com.

