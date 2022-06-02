Quorum Announces Senior Leadership Changes

CALGARY, Alberta, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS: TSXV) (“Quorum” or the “Company”), a SaaS software and services company that provides essential software that vehicle dealerships rely on for operations throughout North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce Atkinson as Vice President Operations, starting June 6th, 2022. Quorum is also announcing the resignation of Mike Herenberg, Chief Operating Officer, effective June 30th, 2022.



Bruce will be replacing Mike and will join the executive leadership team, reporting to the President and CEO. Bruce will be responsible for Quorum’s implementation and training, support, continuous improvement, and customer success teams as well as the Business Development Centre.

“I am delighted to be welcoming Bruce to Quorum,” said Maury Marks, President and CEO. “Bruce brings over two decades of leadership, most recently as General Manager, Consumer Insolvency at Grant Thornton and prior to that as Vice President Operations of DealerMine CRM. Bruce has extensive experience achieving operational efficiencies, improved employee engagement and higher customer satisfaction rates, all of which lead to profitable revenue growth. I would also like to sincerely thank Mike for his contributions to Quorum over the past two years. Mike was instrumental in implementing many positive changes including our One Quorum transformation. I wish him well as he moves to the next stage of his career.”

“I am excited to be joining the Quorum family and to continue to build an outstanding operations team which delivers exceptional value to our dealers and their customers,” said Bruce. “Over the course of my career I have had the opportunity to lead large teams in diverse aspects of operations including contact centres, centralized business processing, technical support, client care and training. I am extremely passionate about coaching, mentoring, and helping colleagues grow.”

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

Quorum’s Dealership Management System (DMS) automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

Autovance, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solution.

Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform that allows franchised dealerships to efficiently increase their vehicle accessories revenue.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol QIS. For additional information, please go to QuorumInformationSystems.com

