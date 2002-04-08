Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

Milwaukee, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (: HOG) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1575 per share for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable June 17, 2022 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of June 2, 2022.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

