Flywire to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation ( FLYW)("Flywire" or the "Company") a global payments enablement and software company, today announced that the Company's management team will be participating in the following investor conferences:



On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 50 th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA. The discussion will begin at 1:10pm ET.

Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA. The discussion will begin at 1:10pm ET. On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at the 42 nd Annual William Blair & Company Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. The discussion will begin at 10:20am ET.

Annual William Blair & Company Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. The discussion will begin at 10:20am ET. On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at the RBC Financial Technology Conference in New York City, NY. The discussion will begin at 9:35am ET.



The fireside chats will be webcast live from Flywire’s investor relations website at https://ir.flywire.com/ . A replay of the events will be available on the investor relations website for 90 days following the presentations.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. Flywire combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 2,700 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contacts

Media:

Sarah King

[email protected]



Prosek Partners

[email protected]



Investor Relations:

ICR

[email protected]