VSBLTY ANNOUNCES 2022 Q1 EARNINGS CALL

Philadelphia, PA, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call has been scheduled for May 25, 2022 at 8:00 AM ET.
VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.
Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sys/96ar
Conference Topic: VSBLTY First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
Conference ID: 6798314
Date of call: 05/25/2022
Time of call: 08:00 Eastern Time
Expected Duration: 60 minutes
Owner number: 81520362
Dial-in Numbers:
Speaker Toll-Free: (877) 580-2042
Speaker Toll: +1 2133202356
Passcode: 6798314
Participant Toll-Free: (844) 473-0976
Participant Toll: +1 2133202432
Passcode: 6798314
Online Q&A Manager:
http://www.leaderview.com
Conference ID number: 6798314
Web PIN: uang3Hqcrw
About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)
Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY ( VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) ( VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.
