INDUS to Participate at Nareit's REITweek 2022 Investor Conference

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS” or the “Company”), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, announced today that it will be meeting with investors and others at Nareit’s REITweek 2022 Investor Conference, to be held June 7th through June 9th at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York City. Management will also deliver a presentation on Tuesday, June 7th from 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm Eastern Time.

In connection with the conference, INDUS will be sharing updated materials which will be made available on the Investors section of its website at www.indusrt.com on Monday evening, June 6, 2022.

About INDUS

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing, and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 35 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 5.4 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida.

