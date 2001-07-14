VerticalScope Announces Voting Results From Its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (“VerticalScope” or the “Company”) (TSX: FORA) announced today the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 2, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

1. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The seven (7) nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 13, 2022 provided in connection with the Meeting (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Rob Laidlaw 45,856,554 100.000 10 0.000 Wayne Bigby 44,590,373 97.239 1,266,191 2.761 Paul Rivett 45,440,024 99.092 416,540 0.908 Cory Janssen 45,693,770 99.645 162,794 0.355 Malgosia Green 45,849,642 99.985 6,922 0.015 Michael Washinushi 45,854,754 99.996 1,810 0.004 Marina Glogovac 45,854,681 99.996 1,883 0.004

2. REAPPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

KPMG LLP were reappointed as the Company’s auditors until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld 45,854,730 99.996 1,883 0.004

3. APPROVAL OF BY-LAW NO. 4

By-Law No. 4, as more particularly described in the Circular, was ratified, confirmed and approved. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against 45,856,481 100.000 83 0.000

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About VerticalScope

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope's mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love. Through targeted acquisitions and development, VerticalScope has built a portfolio of over 1,200 online communities and over 100 million monthly active users. VerticalScope is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FORA).

