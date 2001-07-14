Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
VerticalScope Announces Voting Results From Its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

12 minutes ago
VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (“VerticalScope” or the “Company”) (TSX: FORA) announced today the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 2, 2022 (the “Meeting”).

1. ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The seven (7) nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated April 13, 2022 provided in connection with the Meeting (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes For

Votes Withheld

% of Votes Withheld

Rob Laidlaw

45,856,554

100.000

10

0.000

Wayne Bigby

44,590,373

97.239

1,266,191

2.761

Paul Rivett

45,440,024

99.092

416,540

0.908

Cory Janssen

45,693,770

99.645

162,794

0.355

Malgosia Green

45,849,642

99.985

6,922

0.015

Michael Washinushi

45,854,754

99.996

1,810

0.004

Marina Glogovac

45,854,681

99.996

1,883

0.004

2. REAPPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

KPMG LLP were reappointed as the Company’s auditors until the next annual meeting of the shareholders of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Votes For

% of Votes For

Votes Withheld

% of Votes Withheld

45,854,730

99.996

1,883

0.004

3. APPROVAL OF BY-LAW NO. 4

By-Law No. 4, as more particularly described in the Circular, was ratified, confirmed and approved. Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Votes For

% of Votes For

Votes Against

% of Votes Against

45,856,481

100.000

83

0.000

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results, which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About VerticalScope

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope's mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love. Through targeted acquisitions and development, VerticalScope has built a portfolio of over 1,200 online communities and over 100 million monthly active users. VerticalScope is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FORA).

