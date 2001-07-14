Jackson Announces Pricing of $750 Million Senior Notes Offering

Jackson+Financial+Inc.1 (NYSE: JXN) (Jackson®) today announced the pricing of a $750 million senior notes offering. The senior notes offering is spread across two tranches, one tranche representing $400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.17% senior notes due 2027 and the other tranche representing $350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.67% senior notes due 2032. The offering is expected to close June 8, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jackson intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the senior notes, together with cash on hand, to repay the $750 million outstanding principal amount of its term loan due February 22, 2023.

Jackson has filed an effective registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the offering to which this press release relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus in that registration statement and other documents Jackson has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Jackson and the offering of senior notes. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Jackson, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus supplement (including the accompanying prospectus) if you request it by calling Barclays Capital Inc. toll-free at +1-888-603-5847; BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at +1 (800) 294-1322; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll-free at +1 (866) 718-1649; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at +1 (800) 645-3751.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the senior notes, nor will there be any sale of the senior notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Any offer, solicitation, or sale of the senior notes will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

1 Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. holding company and the direct parent of Jackson Holdings LLC (JHLLC). The wholly-owned subsidiaries of JHLLC include Jackson National Life Insurance Company, Brooke Life Insurance Company, PPM America, Inc. and Jackson National Asset Management, LLC.

