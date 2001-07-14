Walmart Selects Greencastle, Pennsylvania for High-Tech Next Generation Fulfillment Center

This morning, Walmart announced plans to build four new high-tech fulfillment centers, one of which will be located in Greencastle, Pennsylvania. The new 1.5 million square-foot facility will be located at 1915 Ebberts Spring Court and is set to open in 2024, bringing more than 1,000 new jobs to the south-central Pennsylvania region.

The fulfillment center will implement state-of-the-art automation technology that provides customers and Walmart+ members in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey with access to next- or two-day shipping on more items than ever before, setting an entirely new precedent for Walmart on the speed of fulfillment while continuing to create a positive work environment for associates.

“Our new next generation fulfillment center is a first-of-its-kind for Walmart that will transform the way we ship online orders to customers,” said David Guggina, senior vice president, automation, and innovation at Walmart. “Through our automated storage system and patent-pending five step process, we’ll not only provide increased comfort for associates but also double the storage capacity and double the number of customer orders we’re able to fulfill in a day.”

Walmart selected Greencastle due to its proximity to some of the nation’s largest metros including Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., combined with its attractive pipeline of talent in the city and surrounding areas.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing this high-tech fulfillment center and more than 1,000 supply chain jobs to Greencastle and the south-central region of Pennsylvania,” said Karisa Sprague, senior vice president, supply chain e-commerce fulfillment at Walmart. “We continue to modernize our supply chain network and prepare for growth in our digital business, and this new facility will play an integral role in helping us serve even more customers and Walmart+ members with access to fast shipping on millions of items.”

The fulfillment center will be hiring full-time positions, including new tech-focused jobs like control technicians, quality audit analysts and flow managers.

Walmart associates are provided a path of opportunity beginning on their first day. Associates may participate in Walmart’s Live+Better+U program, where they can earn a college degree in business, technology, supply chain management or more without the burden of debt, with Walmart paying 100% of college tuition and books. Other career advancing opportunities include Walmart Supply Chain Academies, which pay associates to learn through immersive teaching that combines technology, classroom training and ongoing coaching in role.

Full-time positions qualify for Walmart’s total rewards and benefits plans, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off and stock purchase plan. Associates also have access to a tuition-paid+college+degree+through+Walmart%26rsquo%3Bs+Live+Better+U. Candidates can search for open positions and complete applications online at %3Ci%3Ecareers.walmart.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com%2Fwalmart and on Twitter at twitter.com%2Fwalmart.

About Walmart in Pennsylvania

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. In Pennsylvania we serve customers at 160 retail units and online through Walmart Online Grocery, Walmart.com and our family of brands. We are proud to employ more than 58,000 associates in Pennsylvania. Walmart supports local businesses, spending more than $13 billion with Pennsylvania suppliers in FYE 2021 and supporting more than 193,000 Pennsylvania supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in employment opportunity, sustainability, and corporate philanthropy. In FYE 21, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $28 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Pennsylvania. Learn more at corporate.walmart.com, and our Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram channels.

