AEO Inc. Announces a Series of Actions to Strengthen Capital Structure

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today announced that it has entered into exchange agreements with certain holders of its 3.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 in exchange for a combination of cash and shares of the company’s common stock.

The 2025 Notes to be exchanged represent approximately $342 million of the outstanding principal amount. Following the exchange, approximately $70 million in aggregate principal amount will remain outstanding. The exchange transactions are expected to close on June 8, 2022.

The company has also entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR) with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to repurchase $200 million of the company’s common stock. This equates to approximately 16.7 million shares based on the closing price on June 2, 2022 and represents approximately 8% of the company’s fully diluted shares outstanding as of that date. The final number of shares to be repurchased will be based on the volume-weighted average price of the company’s common stock during an averaging period. The ASR has been entered into in connection with AEO’s existing share repurchase authorization of 30 million shares.

AEO expects to fund the cash portion of the amounts payable under the exchange agreements and the ASR using available cash on hand and borrowings under the company’s existing $400 million ABL facility.

The company is also pursuing an upsize and extension of its ABL facility to $600 million with a term of 5 years, to unlock additional liquidity. The company has not yet entered into definitive documentation, and there is no guarantee that the ABL credit facility will be amended, or of the terms of any such amendment.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Advisors

J. Wood Capital Advisors acted as financial advisor and placement agent to the Company with Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz serving as legal counsel.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

