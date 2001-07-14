Aidro Becomes Qualified Supplier of Leonardo Helicopters for Additive Manufacturing of Aluminum Flight Parts

Aidro, a pioneer in the volume production of next-generation hydraulic and fluid power systems through metal additive manufacturing (AM) and a subsidiary of Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), has become a qualified supplier of aluminum flight parts for leading aerospace, defense, and security company Leonardo through its helicopters division. Aidro is one of only two suppliers to receive the Declaration for Qualification of Process for Additive Layer Manufacturing with Leonardo.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005122/en/

Aidro has become a qualified supplier of aluminum flight parts for leading aerospace, defense, and security company Leonardo through its helicopters division. The aerospace industry is the ideal sector to take advantage of the benefits of additive manufacturing, including opening up possibilities for lightweighting and more compact and complex components. (Photo: Courtesy of Leonardo Helicopters)

“We are proud to be selected by Leonardo Helicopters as a qualified supplier of 3D printed aluminum flight parts,” said Tommaso Tirelli, CEO and VP of Business Development of Aidro. “The components we are producing for Leonardo are parts that require extensive knowledge in managing fluids and fluid power, which has always been Aidro’s main competence. This is a great opportunity for our company to demonstrate how end users like Leonardo can leverage additive technologies to achieve significant weight savings and reduce the number of components.”

Leonardo offers an extensive range of modern helicopters for the commercial, public services, security and defense industries deployed in more than 150 countries worldwide. The company manages all stages of research, design, development, production, customer support and training for its advanced vertical flight solutions - from the 1.8-ton single-engine category to 16-ton three-engine aircraft - to enable operators to carry out their missions efficiently and safely.

“Leonardo is committed to introducing and expanding the use of additive manufacturing on its rotorcraft products, taking advantage of the opportunities offered by its unique capabilities,” said Dario Bonanno, Industrial Engineering Manager for Leonardo. “The availability of a qualified supply chain is a fundamental requirement to support the industrial sustainability of the Company’s technological road map.”

The aerospace industry is the ideal sector to take advantage of the benefits of additive manufacturing, including opening up possibilities for lightweighting and more compact and complex components. In the highly-regulated aerospace industry where safety is paramount, metal AM requires qualification prior to use. Aidro achieved its AS/EN9100 certification in 2018, thereby gaining access to the aerospace industry and allowing the business to entertain collaborations with a range of companies of the sector.

“In addition to supporting Leonardo with design, Aidro also organizes training sessions and knowledge-sharing on additive manufacturing with its employees,” said Valeria Tirelli, President and CEO of Aidro. “This joining of forces and continuous process of mutual learning becomes essential in such a fast-changing environment to be able to design, create and recreate products of high value. With our shared roots in Northern Italy and the combined expertise of our teams, we truly believe the sky's the limit with Leonardo.”

For more information on Aidro, please visit www.aidro.it.

About Aidro

Aidro s.r.l., founded in 1982 and headquartered in Italy, is a pioneer in design and production of components for hydraulic and fluid power systems via additive manufacturing, including binder jetting and laser powder bed fusion technologies. Aidro offers innovative and custom solutions that leverage the benefits of additive manufacturing including lightweighting, assembly consolidation, and performance improvements, to customers across sectors such as oil & gas, industrials, agriculture, aerospace, and mobile and industrial machinery, among others. Aidro is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Desktop Metal, Inc. For more information, visit www.aidro.it.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum, named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies, and the 2021 winner of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Award in materials and Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech Award for sustainability. For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks, uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Desktop Metal, Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005122/en/