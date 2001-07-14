Newell Brands to Webcast Fireside Chat at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Saligram, and President and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Peterson, will participate in a fireside chat at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris, France at 3:15 A.M. ET (9:15 A.M. CEST) on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

The fireside chat will be webcast and may be accessed by selecting Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer’s, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Contigo, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.

