STEYR wins iF DESIGN AWARD for Terrus CVT tractor

London, May 24, 2022

STEYR®, a regional agricultural tractor brand of CNH Industrial (: CNHI / MI: CNHI), won the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD for its Terrus CVT Tractor, the latest in a series of accolades for this machine.

Founded in 1953, iF Design has become a global symbol of excellence in design and its annual awards are highly esteemed. The iF seal is granted to products that blend innovative style and aesthetics with enhanced functionality to benefit customers while raising the profile of the design community.

STEYR won in the Product Design category for its new Terrus CVT tractor, produced at the brand’s St. Valentin manufacturing facility. It is a perfect combination of function and form, blending a bold and rugged exterior design with a premium interior focused on operator comfort and ergonomics. The cab has been restructured to create a better working environment and now serves as a ‘command center’ in which style has purpose. The design of the controls makes tractor operation more intuitive, efficient, and productive.

The iF DESIGN AWARD is further recognition of the outstanding work carried out by the CNH Industrial Design team in creating machines that blend customer-focused style with product quality, capability, efficiency, and sustainability.

CNH Industrial (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company.

