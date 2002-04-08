XPO Logistics Extends Partnership as Official Logistics Supplier for IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon Events in Europe

GREENWICH, Conn., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, and IRONMAN® Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) have announced an extension of their current partnership through the 2024 season. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world.

XPO provides logistics support for IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3® triathlon events using a dedicated fleet to transport equipment from race to race across Europe. Teams of XPO drivers will set up the finish-line arch, tents, fencing, staging and merchandising fixtures in advance for over 30 events this year.

Thibault Vellard, regional director, South West Europe, EMEA for the IRONMAN Group, said, “XPO has proven to be a valuable partner for IRONMAN in Europe, providing us with expert service that meets our requirements for safe, time-critical performance. We’re very pleased to have XPO’s support through 2024.”

Luis Gómez, president of XPO Logistics – Europe, said, “Our team takes pride in doing our part to ensure that each race goes smoothly for the athletes and spectators. We’ll be in 14 countries supporting IRONMAN in 2022 and look forward to more years of exciting competition.”

XPO has a long track record of serving as an official partner for world-class sporting events, including over 40 years with the Tour de France. The company provides similar services for the Schneider Electric Paris Marathon, Arctic Race of Norway (cycling), Freeride World Tour (skiing and snowboarding), Coupe de France (soccer) and other prestigious competitions.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily less-than-truckload (LTL) and truck brokerage. XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect® automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company’s global network serves 50,000 shippers with approximately 731 locations and 42,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com and europe.xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

About The IRONMAN Group

The IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3®Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® Virtual Racing™ (VR™) Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series®, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Virtual Running™ Series, IRONKIDS®, ITU World Triathlon Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon™ and The Sun-Herald City2Surf® presented by Westpac, Ultra-Trail® World Tour events including Tarawera Ultra and Ultra-Trail Australia™, mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic®, road cycling events, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world and provides more than a million participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company’s vast offerings. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN® brand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with hundreds of events across 55+ countries. The IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance (%3Cu%3Ewww.advance.com%3C%2Fu%3E), a private, family-owned business. For more information, visit %3Cu%3Ewww.ironman.com%3C%2Fu%3E.

Media Contacts

Joe Checkler

+1-203-423-2098

[email protected]