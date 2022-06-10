Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Altimmune to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

13 minutes ago
GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. ( ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate at the following investor conferences in June 2022:

  • Jefferies 2022 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY
    Friday, June 10, 2022
    Fireside chat at 10:00 am Eastern Time
  • JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York, NY
    Thursday, June 16, 2022
    Fireside chat at 9:00 am Eastern Time

The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide (ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH. In addition, Altimmune is developing HepTcell™, an immunotherapeutic designed to achieve a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Altimmune Investor & Media Contact:

Richard Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
[email protected]

