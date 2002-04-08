Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

WALTHAM, Mass., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. ( DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York, NY on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is building a leading muscle disease company dedicated to advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue seen with other approaches. Dyne has a broad portfolio of programs for serious muscle diseases, including candidates for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Dyne Therapeutics
Amy Reilly
[email protected]
857-341-1203

ti?nf=ODU2NTEwMSM0OTYxNjA2IzIyMDA4OTI=
Dyne-Therapeutics-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus