AMAZFIT UNVEILS THE T-REX 2: A RUGGED OUTDOOR GPS SMARTWATCH WITH PREMIUM FUNCTIONALITY AND TREND-SETTING DESIGN

Featuring exciting new upgrades to inspire real-life adventurers to evolve your instinct.

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning global smart wearables brand Amazfit, owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), introduces its newest rugged outdoor GPS smartwatch, equipped with a super-tough and trend-setting design and comprehensive outdoor exploration features. With its high-precision positioning, ultra-low temperature operation, military-grade toughness and optimized route navigation, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 is the perfect companion for outdoor adventurers and sports enthusiasts.

EXCITING HIGHLIGHTS

Strong and precise dual-band & five satellite positioning

Military-grade toughness plus ultra-low temperature operation in environments as cold as -30℃

Powerful battery life up to 24 days and 10 ATM water-resistance

Brand-new Route-import and Real-time Navigation[1] features

[1] These features will be added via OTA update

OUTDOOR SPORTS COMPANION

High-precision Positioning

With its dual-band positioning and support for five satellite navigation systems, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 allows users to run free through the concrete jungle of the city, or explore the most exciting natural trails, with strong and precise positioning.

Optimized Navigation Functions

The Amazfit T-Rex 2's advanced route-import and real-time navigation features make it possible for users to import popular trails from the Zepp App, or take on their own new adventures, all while following their movement directly on the watch. Its Direct Return Navigation[2] system can even show users the shortest straight-line route back to the start of their journey.

Ultra-low Temperature Operation[3]

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 can be operated in extreme temperatures as low as -30℃, making it a trusted companion for outdoor explorers who need to endure harsh environments.

Blood-oxygen Saturation Test Prompts

To help guard your health in high-altitude, low oxygen environments, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 will alert users when it detects major altitude changes, and prompt them to use its blood-oxygen saturation test function. Users can also measure their blood-oxygen whenever they feel uncomfortable, or even set the watch to monitor it all day.

MILITARY-GRADE DESIGN FOR OUTDOOR AND URBAN EXCURSIONS

Super-tough Inside and Out

Having passed 15 military-grade tests, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 is capable of functioning through hot deserts, humid rainforests and polar glaciers. The watch is designed with solid and distinct angles, while the outer bezel has enhanced durability and texture thanks to a metal-spraying process - with the screen and every button being exquisitely polished.

Ultra-long Battery Life

Able to last for up to 24 days on a single charge with typical usage, the watch has the power to endure any adventure.

10 ATM Water-resistance

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 can resist water-pressure equivalent to up to 100 meters, enabling it to accompany users as they brave the rain, rule the pool, and conquer the ocean.

[2] These features will be added via OTA update [3] This feature needs to be installed via OTA update

Colors Inspired by Nature

With a selection of four earthy colors, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 is the perfect partner for outdoor enthusiasts. The matte finish brings style, while the skin-friendly silicone strap with a sweat-wicking design ensures comfort, in both outdoor and urban settings.

TRAIN THE BEAST WITHIN

Over 150 Sports Modes

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 features over 150 sports modes, including the toughness-testing Triathlon mode, the professional lap-data recording Track Run mode with smart trajectory correction, and the new Golf Swing mode. The watch can be used to monitor critical data such as workout heart rate, distance traveled, movement speed, and calories burned in real-time for most sports modes, to help users track and improve their performance.

Create Training Templates[4]

Users can create customized training templates for 11 sports in the Zepp App, as well as Interval Training Templates directly on the watch.

Smart Workout Recognition

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 can automatically recognize dozens of strength training exercises[5], with the ExerSense™ algorithm also able to automatically recognize 8 kinds of sports movements.

Professional Guidance with PeakBeats™

The watch is equipped with the PeakBeats™ Workout Status Algorithm, which assesses specialized data such as maximum oxygen uptake (VO 2 Max), full recovery time, training load and training effect.

COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH MONITORING & OPTIMIZED OPERATION

This rugged outdoor GPS smartwatch also features Amazfit's all-around health management functions. It can monitor the user's heart rate, blood-oxygen and stress levels all day, and measure those metrics simultaneously in one tap - along with the user's breathing rate. The PAI Health Assessment System provides an easy and personalized health score, and sleep quality can be monitored in high detail – including sleep stages and daytime naps. The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is also powered by the light and intuitive Zepp OS, which features a gorgeous color scheme and smooth animations.

[4] These features will be added via OTA update [5] This feature will be added via OTA update

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The Amazfit T-Rex 2 has now launched globally with a price starting at USD $229.99/EUR €229.90. It's available at the US Amazfit store from May 24th, 2022, and will be available for pre-sale on the Amazfit Amazon stores in Italy and France on June 1st, 2022, and also on the Italy, France and Germany Amazfit stores onJune 1st, 2022. The Amazfit T-Rex 2 will be available in other regions and countries very soon.

For more information, please visit https://www.amazfit.com/en/ and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, and EMEA and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com. For more information about Zepp Health, visit www.zepphealth.com.

