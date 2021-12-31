TV5MONDE Expands Global Reach with Harmonic Cloud Streaming

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that leading French-language entertainment provider TV5MONDE is streaming its channels to millions of households with Harmonic's VOS®360 cloud SaaS platform.

"Being the world's leading provider of French-language content, it is important for us to be hyper-present across all screens," said Sébastien Bogaert, NOC and Distribution Manager at TV5MONDE. "We chose Harmonic as our technology partner based on their extensive streaming expertise and numerous successful cloud deployments globally. Harmonic's cloud streaming solution provides us with unparalleled efficiency and flexibility, which is pivotal for us to reach millions of viewers around the world."

Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS streamlines all stages of the media processing and delivery chain. Support for the DVB-TTML subtitling standard (ETSI EN 303 560) on the VOS360 platform enables TV5MONDE to stream channels to audiences in 14 different languages while ensuring the highest level of subtitling interoperability for Latin and non-Latin alphabets, including French, French for deaf and hard of hearing, English, Arabic, Russian, German, Dutch, Romanian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Korean, Japanese, Chinese Simplified and Chinese Traditional. In addition to directly streaming to consumers, the VOS360 platform also delivers TV5MONDE's content to affiliates across the globe, further expanding its reach.

"We're proud to help TV5MONDE bring French-speaking culture to a diverse audience around the world," said Tony Berthaud, Vice President of Sales and Video Services, APAC and EMEA, at Harmonic. "Flexibility is at the core of the VOS360 platform. With our SaaS platform, TV5MONDE can easily manage and distribute different channel variants to various geographic locations, reaching viewers on a more personal level."

About TV5MONDE

TV5MONDE is the global francophone TV channel, whose mission is to promote the French language and productions worldwide. TV5MONDE is one of the largest TV networks in the world, available in 198 countries and in 403 million households, with subtitles in 13 languages, operating 8 general entertainment channels, 2 thematic channels (kids and lifestyle) and an on-demand platform TV5MONDEplus.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

