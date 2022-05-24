Promethean Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Strategic Growth Initiatives

PR Newswire

Jennifer Foreman brings an extensive track record in creating a world-class brand experience

SEATTLE, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean , a leading global education technology company, announced that Jennifer Foreman has joined the company as chief marketing officer. Foreman joins the executive team leading worldwide marketing operations to scale the company's growth and sales initiatives, as well as its global brand, community relations, and partner efforts.

"Our mission at Promethean is built upon promoting collaboration, teamwork, and creativity amongst students, educators, and our employees," said Vin Riera, CEO of Promethean. "With the new addition of Jennifer Foreman as CMO, our global marketing efforts will excel in encompassing that mission both internally and externally."

A marketing and revenue expert, Foreman has years of experience delivering results with award-winning marketing programs that drive sales and profitability for world-renowned brands in the B2B and B2C space.

"Promethean is a mission-driven organization, and I am excited to join this global team of professionals who are passionate about education," said Jennifer Foreman, chief marketing officer at Promethean. "Working with a team whose core focus is providing technology to transform teaching and learning is inspiring. Promethean's drive to make technology accessible, easy to use, and enjoyable in the classroom is visible through their leadership and global teams. I look forward to all that we will accomplish together."

Prior to joining Promethean, Foreman served as senior vice president and head of growth marketing global for Trax Retail. During her tenure, she led the development of the company's revenue marketing team and performance-based marketing processes across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Before Trax, she served as chief marketing officer for Denovo, where she transformed the brand and brought forth a highly effective, integrated marketing approach through five successful acquisitions. Prior to Denovo, she spent more than 10 years as vice president and head of marketing for SaaS-based technology companies, including Oildex, TapInfluence, and Acrolinx.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, almost 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

