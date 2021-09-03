Oracle Chooses Palo Alto Networks to Power OCI Network Firewall

PR Newswire

New native security service helps Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers protect their cloud applications and data against emerging threats

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, announced today that Oracle has chosen Palo Alto Networks VM-Series Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) as the technology to power the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Network Firewall.

As enterprise customers build new applications or migrate their existing Oracle applications to OCI, they need best-in-class security to help stop new threats and reduce the risk of breaches. Since 2019 Palo Alto Networks and Oracle have been working together to address this need for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers. Palo Alto Networks VM-Series Next-Generation Firewall, which has been available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace , is now joined by the new OCI Network Firewall , a natively integrated offering. Together, Palo Alto Networks and Oracle provide solutions that customers need to help secure their cloud adoption journey.

The OCI Network Firewall is a cloud native firewall service that extends best-in-class NGFW capabilities to protect OCI workloads and helps provide centralized protection against cyberattacks across OCI. With it, customers can quickly turn on and secure their applications and cloud environment with firewall features and scale their security across their cloud deployment. The OCI Network Firewall provides security controls, threat prevention and mitigation features, including custom URL filtering, intrusion prevention and detection (IDS/IPS), and TLS inspection for inbound, outbound and lateral traffic to customer workloads hosted on OCI. It is available as a managed OCI service to enable OCI customers to immediately take advantage of the firewall without the need to configure and manage additional security infrastructure.

"Oracle has made security foundational and built-in for OCI customers to help them address regulatory compliance requirements, stop security threats and concerns, and prevent security-related outages," said Lee Klarich, chief product officer, Palo Alto Networks. "As Oracle is expanding its cloud security capabilities to provide multiple layers of defense to help identify and defeat emerging threats and security violations quickly, we are incredibly proud that they have chosen Palo Alto Networks technology to power these new capabilities."

"Our enterprise customers are confronted with an ever-changing threat landscape and the complexities that come with it. This is why we're intently focused on providing our customers with a comprehensive set of cloud security services that are easy to deploy and built-in," said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Teaming up with Palo Alto Networks to provide our customers with next-generation firewall security is going to make it even easier for enterprises to identify potential vulnerabilities."

Palo Alto Networks is a Cloud Build partner in the Oracle PartnerNetwork .

