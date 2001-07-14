Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Altius Renewable Royalties Reports Voting Results from June 2, 2022 Annual & Special Meeting

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSX: ARR) (OTCQX: ATRWF) (“ARR” or the “Company”), is today reporting that all resolutions presented at its June 2, 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were approved by shareholders. A total of 23,169,877 shares were voted, representing 87.4% of the total common shares issued and outstanding. ARR thanks its shareholders for the high voting participation rate. Detailed results of the election of directors and meeting resolutions are as follows:

ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING JUNE 2, 2022 - REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

RESOLUTION

FOR

WITHHELD/AGAINST

RESULT

Appointment of Deloitte LLP, Canada as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration

23,163,548

6,327

Approved (99.97%)

Election of the following directors:

Earl Ludlow

23,080,588

5,217

Elected (99.98%)

Karen Clarke-Whistler

23,080,556

5,249

Elected (99.98%)

David Bronicheski

23,081,068

4,737

Elected (99.98%)

Anna El Erian

22,544,301

541,504

Elected (97.65%)

André Gaumond

23,080,539

5,266

Elected (99.98%)

Approval of Say on Pay Advisory Vote

23,008,524

77,281

Approved (99.67%)

Legacy Option Agreement Amendments

23,006,980

78,825

Approved (99.66%)

About ARR

ARR is a renewable energy company whose business is to provide long-term, royalty level investment capital to renewable power developers, operators, and originators. ARR has 16 renewable energy royalties representing 3,510 MW of renewable power, diversified by wind, solar, stage of development or operations and regional power pool in the U.S. The Corporation combines industry expertise with innovative, partner-focused solutions to further the growth of the renewable energy sector as it fulfills its critical role in enabling the global energy transition.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220603005277r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005277/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus