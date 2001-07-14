Altius Renewable Royalties Reports Voting Results from June 2, 2022 Annual & Special Meeting

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSX: ARR) (OTCQX: ATRWF) (“ARR” or the “Company”), is today reporting that all resolutions presented at its June 2, 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were approved by shareholders. A total of 23,169,877 shares were voted, representing 87.4% of the total common shares issued and outstanding. ARR thanks its shareholders for the high voting participation rate. Detailed results of the election of directors and meeting resolutions are as follows:
ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING JUNE 2, 2022 - REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
|
RESOLUTION
|
FOR
|
WITHHELD/AGAINST
RESULT
|
Appointment of Deloitte LLP, Canada as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration
|
23,163,548
|
6,327
Approved (99.97%)
Election of the following directors:
|
Earl Ludlow
|
23,080,588
|
5,217
Elected (99.98%)
|
Karen Clarke-Whistler
|
23,080,556
|
5,249
Elected (99.98%)
|
David Bronicheski
|
23,081,068
|
4,737
Elected (99.98%)
|
Anna El Erian
|
22,544,301
|
541,504
Elected (97.65%)
|
André Gaumond
|
23,080,539
|
5,266
Elected (99.98%)
|
Approval of Say on Pay Advisory Vote
|
23,008,524
|
77,281
Approved (99.67%)
|
Legacy Option Agreement Amendments
|
23,006,980
|
78,825
Approved (99.66%)
About ARR
ARR is a renewable energy company whose business is to provide long-term, royalty level investment capital to renewable power developers, operators, and originators. ARR has 16 renewable energy royalties representing 3,510 MW of renewable power, diversified by wind, solar, stage of development or operations and regional power pool in the U.S. The Corporation combines industry expertise with innovative, partner-focused solutions to further the growth of the renewable energy sector as it fulfills its critical role in enabling the global energy transition.
