Bryn Mawr Trust Announces James A. Hutchinson as Senior Vice President, Wealth Director in Berwyn, Pa.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation ( WSFS), the parent company of Bryn Mawr Trust, today announced James A. Hutchinson, CFA has been named Senior Vice President, Wealth Director in Berwyn, Pa., reporting to Mark Bradford, Senior Vice President, Market Director, Bryn Mawr Trust. Hutchinson will lead the Berwyn team and be responsible for new business, community visibility, and brand development in the market.



“We are thrilled to welcome a Client-focused wealth management executive like Jim to the Bryn Mawr Trust team,” said Bradford. “Jim brings with him more than 30 years of experience and a multi-faceted expertise in investments, tax and legal aspects of financial advising that will help us further connect our Clients to a life, mission and legacy fulfilled.”

Hutchinson most recently served as Senior Vice President and Market Executive in Delaware for PNC Private Bank. Hutchinson held a variety of other leadership roles during his more than 20 years with PNC, and also previously served as a Senior Financial Counselor for Ernst & Young.

“I am excited to join Bryn Mawr Trust and work with Mark and the team to provide Clients with exceptional service and personalized solutions to achieve their financial goals,” said Hutchinson. “I’ve worked in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region for the entirety of my career and look forward to continuing to build upon the legacy of service that Bryn Mawr Trust and WSFS bring to our Clients.”

Hutchinson is a resident of Springfield, Pa. He earned his B.S. in accounting from Pennsylvania State University, an M.S., magna cum laude, in finance from Temple University, and graduated, cum laude, from the Widener University Delaware Law School. Hutchinson also holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He is a member of the CFA Institute and Financial Analysts of Philadelphia.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-headquartered bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of March 31, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $21.0 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $58.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 122 offices, 94 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (63), Delaware (39), New Jersey (18), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, WSFS Wealth® Investments, and The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.