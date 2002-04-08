Sun Communities, Inc. to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference

Southfield, MI, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") communities, recreational vehicle ("RV") resorts and marinas, today announced that Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference in New York City, New York on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

For investors interested in listening to the presentation, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Events Calendar section of the Company's website at www.suncommunities.com/investor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

