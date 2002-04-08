Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
American Airlines to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. ( AAL) will conduct a live audio webcast of the formal business of its virtual annual meeting of stockholders on Wednesday, June 8, at 9 a.m. CT. The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations, and an archive of the webcast will be available afterward.

About American Airlines Group
To Care for People on Life’s Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Investor Relations
[email protected]

