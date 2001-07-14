SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating Dentsply Sirona Inc. – XRAY

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Dentsply Sirona Inc. ("Dentsply Sirona" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XRAY) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On April 19, 2022, before market hours, Dentsply Sirona announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer had been terminated, effective immediately, and will "cease to serve as a member of the Company's Board."

On this news, Dentsply Sirona's stock fell $6.52, or 13%, to close at $42.20 per share on April 19, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume, damaging investors.

Then, on May 10, 2022, before market hours, the Company stated that it could not timely file its first quarter 2022 quarterly report due to "an internal investigation of allegations regarding certain financial reporting matters." Specifically, the investigation concerned "the Company's use of incentives to sell products to distributors in the third and fourth quarters of 2021 and whether those incentives were appropriately accounted for and the impact of those sales was adequately disclosed."

On this news, Dentsply Sirona's stock price fell $2.87 per share, or 7%, to close at $36.38 per share on May 10, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume, further damaging investors.

