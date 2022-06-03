Perk Labs Announces New Agreements for Online Ordering and Custom Branded App

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2022 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the digital franchise company helping businesses transition to the digital economy, today announced that it signed an agreement with restaurant chain Deer Garden Signatures to provide them with Perk's new online ordering services and a letter of intent with bubble tea chain, Chun Fun How, to develop a custom branded app.

"We're beyond pleased that Deer Garden Signatures has chosen Perk as its online ordering partner," said Perk's Interim VP of Sales, Justin Strange. "Perk's new online ordering feature is an easy-to-launch ordering solution that provides everything restaurants need to quickly start accepting pickup and delivery orders through their existing website."

"Consumer demand for order ahead and curbside pickup is here to stay, and brands that maximize efficiency while optimizing the consumer experience will gain a significant competitive edge. As consumer behaviors continue to evolve towards the adoption of digital technology at a record pace, a consumer-friendly, direct digital ordering platform combined with a mobile payment and loyalty solution will be critical for restaurant brands to meet the ever-evolving needs of guests and remain competitive in the future. We are excited to enhance efficiencies for restaurants and provide consumers with an overall better experience," added Mr. Strange.

With Perk's online ordering feature, restaurants can simply add an order button to their existing website and immediately begin offering their customers pick-up and self-managed delivery ordering and mobile payment options. Orders can be accepted through Perk's merchant application, and restaurant operators can utilize Perk's merchant web portal to manage their digital menu and access sophisticated reporting, data analytics and promotions capabilities. Perk's new online ordering feature works seamlessly with all major web platforms including Shopify, Wix, Wordpress, and others.

Perk also announced today that it signed an agreement with Chun Fun How to build them a custom branded app. Perk's custom branded apps are built on the Perk Hero platform and leverage its downloadable merchant app, merchant web portal, and powerful features such as mobile ordering, contactless payment, digital wallets and loyalty.

"We're thrilled to have great new chain partners like Deer Garden Signature and Chun Fun How," said Perk CEO Jonathan Hoyles. "With the new POS integrations we are working on, our scope of services and value proposition is better than ever. We now offer restaurants a suite of customized services, including Digital Dine-in, custom branded apps, online ordering, and digital loyalty. We've been fine-tuning our offering in our local market and adding more and more enterprise-level features as we pursue larger chains and national expansion. In pursuing this strategy, we believe this could lead to significant growth for Perk in the future. We believe the flexibility and quality of the Perk platform will enable both our restaurant and franchisee partners to thrive and place Perk on the path to growth and profitability."

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform on a mission to empower business owners with the digital tools to provide their customers with experiences that are more engaging, convenient and rewarding. Perk Hero is growing through a unique community-driven digital franchise business that is available to entrepreneurs at an attractive start-up price.

For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io. Visit Perk Hero at www.perkhero.com.

For more information on a Perk Franchise, visit www.perkfranchise.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, the outcome of the letter of intent with Chun Fun How, that by pursuing Perk's strategy it could lead to significant growth for Perk in the future, that the Perk platform will enable both its restaurant and franchisee partners to thrive and provide numerous ways for Perk to generate an attractive combination of growth and eventual profitability. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

