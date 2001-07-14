GE Healthcare Advances the Future of Precision Medicine in Oncology with New Technology Partners at #ASCO22

From early detection to remote monitoring and data sharing, GE Healthcare’s innovative suite of diagnostic and treatment technologies are designed to help improve detection, clinical efficiency, operational efficiency, and outcomes for cancer patients.

“GE Healthcare is collaborating with health systems to bring innovation in oncology to deliver better and more effective patient care and outcomes,” said Catherine Estrampes, President & CEO, U.S. and Canada at GE Healthcare. “Oncology treatments are rapidly evolving, making it difficult for clinical teams to adapt. Whether it’s the thousands of active clinical trials or the accelerating number of approved immunotherapies, clinical care providers need solutions that combine patient data from EMRs, imaging, biomarkers and other diagnostics with molecular profiling to enable the most informed care decisions.”

Precision imaging is fundamental to determining the size, shape and characteristics of tumors and differentiating between healthy tissues. As a global leader in medical imaging solutions, GE Healthcare continues to demonstrate its commitment to advancing precision medicine through collaborations with technology partners around the world.

At this year’s ASCO 2022 annual meeting, GE Healthcare will demonstrate how a collection of strategic partnerships and collaborations announced over the past year will help advance cancer care and offer medical practitioners the solutions, imaging tools and support they need to improve patient-centered care and advance the practice of precision medicine.

“GE Healthcare’s innovative suite of predictive, prescriptive and precision oncology solutions helps support the delivery of more efficient, precise and personalized care across the cancer care continuum. Through our collaboration with other technology leaders, we can continue to elevate oncology innovation and help improve clinical, operational, and patient outcomes at every state and at every step of the care pathway,” said Ben Newton, MD, General Manager for GE Healthcare Oncology Solutions.

Below are highlights from oncology announcements over the past year:

RaySearch:GE Healthcare has announced its agreement with RaySearch+Laboratories AB (publ), a leading radiation oncology software provider, to develop a new radiation therapy simulation and treatment planning workflow solution, designed to simplify how radiation will be targeted to shrink a tumor. Together the companies aim to combine Stockholm-based RaySearch’s advanced treatment planning systems with GE Healthcare’s leading multi-modality (CT/MR/molecular imaging) simulator systems to make cancer treatment faster and more precise. RaySearch’s software is used by over 800 clinics in more than 40 countries.1

Elekta: GE Healthcare and Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) have signed a global commercial collaboration agreement in the field of radiation oncology that enables the two companies to provide hospitals a comprehensive offering across imaging and treatment for cancer patients requiring radiation therapy. As many as 50–60 percent of all cancer patients require radiation therapy2 which requires high quality imaging and sophisticated delivery equipment and software to precisely target tumors while sparing healthy tissue. Combining GE Healthcare’s imaging solutions with Elekta’s radiation therapy solutions will result in an even more compelling offering for hospitals, and ultimately their patients across both developed and developing markets.

%3Cb%3EMinerva%3C%2Fb%3E: GE Healthcare and Minerva Imaging have signed a strategic partnership to accelerate precision medicine and targeted radionuclide therapy (Theranostics). Radionuclide therapy is a form of precision medicine where a radioactive substance is administered through the bloodstream to specifically target cancer cells and irradiate them with the aim of helping to reduce potential side effects compared to traditional cancer therapies. The partnership is designed to facilitate the success of Minerva Imaging’s growth plans by establishing capabilities for in-house production of isotopes and CDMO services for radiopharmaceuticals. Minerva Imaging will be using cutting-edge technology from GE Healthcare to optimize new radiopharmaceuticals, including a cyclotron – a type of particle accelerator used to produce isotopes.

University+of+Cambridge: The University of Cambridge, Cambridge University Hospitals – including Addenbrooke's Hospital, and GE Healthcare have agreed to collaborate on developing an application aiming to improve cancer care, with Cambridge providing clinical expertise and data to support GE Healthcare’s development and evaluation of an AI-enhanced application that will integrate cancer patient data from multiple sources into a single interface. The collaboration also supports the further development and integration of AI/Machine Learning pipelines that are already in development at the University of Cambridge. Building on research supported by The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research and Cancer Research UK, the collaboration aims to address the problems of fragmented or siloed data and disconnected patient information, which is challenging for clinicians to manage effectively and can prevent cancer patients receiving optimal treatment.

%3Cb%3EOptellum%3C%2Fb%3E: GE Healthcare and Optellum are working together to address one of the largest challenges in the diagnosis of lung cancer - helping providers determine the malignancy of a lung nodule, a suspicious lesion that may be benign or cancerous. Optellum is a leader in AI decision support for the early diagnosis and optimal treatment of lung cancer, and their Virtual Nodule Clinic can help clinicians identify at-risk patients and assess the likelihood of malignancy in a lung nodule through a radiomics score - which is key to determining whether biopsy is necessary and accelerating overall diagnosis. Virtual Nodule Clinic is the only FDA-cleared AI-assisted diagnosis software for early-stage lung cancer3 - enabling clinicians to make optimal management decisions for patients with lung nodules.

%3Cb%3EVysioneer+VBrain%3C%2Fb%3E: GE Healthcare is collaborating with Vysioneer to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) towards cancer care. Vysioneer’s FDA-cleared VBrain solution is an auto-contouring system that applies auto-contouring to the three most common types of brain tumors: brain metastasis, meningioma and acoustic neuroma. VBrain allows for greater precision for radiotherapy treatment planning and is vendor-neutral - integrating with different treatment planning systems by supporting data routing to and from DICOM nodes within a hospital network.

%3Cb%3ESpectronic+Medical+Synthetic+CT%2C+MR%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E%3Cspan%3E%5B4%5D%3C%2Fspan%3E%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E+auto-segmentation%3C%2Fb%3E: GE Healthcare announced plans to integrate Spectronic Medical AB’s AI-based software to support more precise cancer treatment planning, providing an alternative to standard CT images in radiotherapy treatment planning. This AI solution and GE Healthcare’s advanced AIR Recon DL technology both offer deep learning solutions for the radiation therapy workflow. GE Healthcare’s AIR Recon DL is a deep learning image reconstruction technology that leverages raw data from the MR scanner to reduce image noise, enhance image quality and resolution, and shorten scan times, to provide high quality diagnostic images. Spectronic Medical’s AI-based solution is designed to convert standard MR images acquired by the GE scanner into synthetic CT images, providing clinicians with the CT images required for treatment planning, while also having the MR soft tissue details to accurately target lesions and help improve patient outcomes.[5]

%3Cb%3EMirada+RTx%3A%3C%2Fb%3E As a part of their strategic collaboration to improve outcomes for patients, GE Healthcare and Mirada Medical are focusing on advancing automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to enable faster, more consistent and more precise cancer radiotherapy treatment. To do so, the Mirada Medical RTx product has been integrated into the GE Healthcare AW Workstation and AW Server to enable enhanced cancer visualization and diagnostic capabilities. These integrations can result in increased automation to deliver improvements in care workflows and help drive efficiency and time savings.

%3Cb%3ESOPHiA+GENETICS%3C%2Fb%3E: GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS will be collaborating on opportunities in the healthcare market, including various initiatives and projects in the fields of digital oncology and radiogenomic analysis. The companies will initially work together on the creation of infrastructure to integrate data between GE’s Edison platform and the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, as well as co-marketing and pilot site recruitment across oncology and radiogenomics.

One-Stop Breast Clinic: Momentum continues around this rapid diagnostic breast cancer center model – with the first+site+in+the+United+States now underway at St. Luke’s University Health Network in Pennsylvania, as well as new sites extending across the world in Colombia, Egypt, and France. GE’s One-Stop Clinic breast care model, originated from the pioneering+Gustave+Roussy+Cancer+Center+in+France, has been shown to improve clinical outcomes and dramatically speed up breast cancer diagnosis and treatment planning. This value-based, multi-modality care approach is designed to provide patients with a tightly coordinated journey from the initial appointment through diagnosis and treatment plan in one location and with one team – all in a significantly shorter timeframe. Since piloting the workflow in 2021, St. Luke’s has implemented the model and been able to reduce the time from screening to diagnosis and treatment to 36 hours or fewer.[6] In Colombia, One-Stop Clinic has dramatically transformed breast cancer care for women by reducing time to treatment by roughly 93%.[7]

Through these and a variety of additional solutions, GE Healthcare aims to further reinforce its role as a core partner in multidisciplinary cancer care and provide increasingly accessible, more precise, and high-value radiation therapy.

GE Healthcare will be exhibiting at ASCO 2022 Innovation Hubs - IH14 & IH16 from June 3 – June 7.

Registration for the GE Healthcare - SOPHiA GENETICS Innovation Symposium ‘Unlocking the Promise of Data-Driven Medicine in Cancer Care, Together’ with speakers from Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer, GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS can be found%3Cb%3Ehere%3C%2Fb%3E. GE Healthcare and Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced+their+partnership to enable safer and more precise cancer immunotherapies in 2019 and the symposium will share early progress and findings achieved to date. SOPHiA GENETICS will present the latest developments in their DEEP-Lung-IV Multimodal Clinical Study.

Click+herefor more on GE Healthcare at ASCO 2022.

