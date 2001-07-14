Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Carlyle Buyout of ManTech – MANT

Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether the directors of ManTech International Corporation (“ManTech”) (NASDAQ: MANT) breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders in approving a buyout with The Carlyle Group Inc. (“Carlyle”) for inadequate consideration. If you are a ManTech shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether ManTech’s board of directors failed to maximize the value of ManTech for the benefit of ManTech’s shareholders in connection with its announced buyout by Carlyle, in breach of their fiduciary duties to ManTech’s shareholders, and whether ManTech’s shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On May 16, 2022, ManTech announced it had reached an agreement to be bought out by Carlyle for $96.00 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at $4.2 billion.

What You Can Do

If you are a ManTech shareholder, you may have legal claims against ManTech’s directors. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott

