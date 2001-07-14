Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Innoviva Buyout of Entasis – ETTX

Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether the directors of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (“Entasis”) (NASDAQ: ETTX) breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders in approving a buyout with Innoviva, Inc. (“Innoviva”) (NASDAQ: INVA) for inadequate consideration. If you are an Entasis shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Entasis’s board of directors failed to maximize the value of Entasis for the benefit of Entasis’s shareholders in connection with its announced buyout by Innoviva, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Entasis’s shareholders, and whether Entasis’s shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On May 23, 2022, Entasis announced it had reached an agreement to be bought out by Innoviva for $2.20 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at $113 million.

What You Can Do

If you are an Entasis shareholder, you may have legal claims against Entasis’s directors. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005356/en/