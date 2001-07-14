Newegg Sponsors Two Bit Circus' New Augmented Gallery by Adding 10 Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TVs to Display Future-Focused Artwork and Video

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced its support and sponsorship of the Augmented Gallery at Two+Bit+Circus, a tech-infused micro amusement park with virtual reality, arcade games, classic carnival games and story rooms, located in downtown Los Angeles.

Newegg employee Devyn Howard examines digital artwork on one of 10 Samsung The Frame TVs provided by Newegg for Two Bit Circus' new Augmented Gallery. Newegg also recently began a sponsorship partnership with Two Bit Circus, a tech-infused micro amusement park in downtown Los Angeles, for its monthly web3 meetup events. Also examining the exhibit (from right) are Jeremy Threat and Ben Tibbels, also from Newegg media. (Photo: Business Wire)

Newegg donated and installed 10 43-inch Samsung+The+Frame+4K+QLED+TVs mounted vertically on individual easels to display digital artwork of the modern era. On those screens within the Augmented Gallery, near the entrance of the 50,000 square-foot space, guests can view augmented reality, animations and NFTs with an emphasis on philanthropic ventures.

As a tech e-commerce retailer, Newegg and its customers are highly interested in the future of technology, including topics like web3, the metaverse and NFTs.

“We’re partnering with Two Bit Circus because they’ve created an exciting, fun space with a focus on the future of technology. They’re leveraging high-end technology in an entertaining and interesting way while also operating as a micro amusement park with food and beverages,” said Drew Roder, Director of Studios for Newegg. “The topics of web3, the metaverse and NFTs are equally impactful to us so it’s exciting to see an environment that explores this new technology with a creative, immersive experience.”

Newegg’s global headquarters are about 20 miles east of Two Bit Circus’ location so the partnership also made sense from a geographical perspective.

“The Augmented Gallery is a great way to showcase exciting projects emerging from the web3 space,” said Brent Bushnell, chairman and co-founder of Two Bit Circus. “Our inaugural exhibition ‘web3 for good’ highlights applications of DAOs, NFTs and DeFi to fundraising, storytelling and managing positive change. We are grateful for Newegg’s role to make the Augmented Gallery a reality.”

With Two Bit Circus, Bushnell has made an impact on the future-focused entertainment technology space, much like his father, gaming and entertainment center icon Nolan Bushnell, did decades earlier.

Along with the Augmented Gallery, Newegg is also sponsoring Two Bit Circus’ monthly web3 meetup events, which highlight leading topics and expert speakers.

About Two Bit Circus

Based in Los Angeles, Two Bit Circus is an award-winning community of entertainment and engineering enthusiasts who combine a love of technology with [mad] invention in pursuit of the future of fun. Named by Fast Company as one of the most innovative game companies of 2020, and recipient of TripAdvisors’ Traveler’s Choice Award, rated in the top 10% of attractions worldwide, Two Bit Circus is opening the world’s first network of Micro-Amusement Parks. These one-acre entertainment complexes fuse the latest interactive technology with the wonder and spectacle of a classic circus and carnival. The parks are a platform to showcase best-in-class interactive entertainment from all over the world and are filled with unexpected social experiences that bring people together elbow-to-elbow to play, eat, drink, and generally experience life at the highest resolution.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.

