Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 1, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased IonQ, Inc. (“IonQ” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IONQ) securities between March 30, 2021 and May 2, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their IonQ investments

On May 3, 2022, Scorpion Capital released a research report alleging, among other things, that IonQ is a “scam built on phony statements about nearly all key aspects of the technology and business.” It further claimed that the Company’ reported “[f]ictitious ‘revenue’ via sham transactions and related-party round-tripping.”

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $0.71, or 9%, to close at $7.15 per share on May 3, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that IonQ had not yet developed a 32-qubit quantum computer; (2) that the Company’s 11-qubit quantum computer suffered from significant error rates, rendering it useless; (3) that IonQ’s quantum computer is not sufficiently reliable, so it is not accessible despite being available through major cloud providers; (4) that a significant portion of IonQ’s revenue was derived from improper round-tripping transactions with related parties; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired IonQ securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 1, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

