GRAB 2-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Before May 16th Deadline in Securities Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Grab Holdings Limited ( GRAB) investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and investors with significant losses have an opportunity to lead the case.



Class Period: Nov. 12, 2021 – Mar. 3, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022

Grab Holdings Limited ( GRAB) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on Grab’s statements concerning the sustainability of its growth and business prospects.

More specifically, in Dec. 2021, Grab went public through a SPAC-merger, touting that Grab “had the largest on-demand driver supply network,” and emphasizing the company’s dramatic growth in the food delivery, digital payments, ride-hailing and financial services areas through its “super app.” The company highlighted its huge opportunity to grow further in the firm’s core businesses in Southeast Asia and other regions.

According to the complaint, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Grab’s driver supply declined during the third quarter; (2) that, as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to “preemptively recalibrate driver supply”; and, (3) that, as a result, the company’s financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue.

Investors learned the truth, according to the complaint, on Mar. 3, 2022, when Grab announced its first quarterly earnings report as a public company. The results were dismal. The company reported a 44% decline in Q4 revenue from the prior year’s quarter, and a whopping loss of $1.1 billion for the period. Management blamed the results on the company having to increase spending to offer higher commissions to attract drivers and greater incentives to users and partners.

This news sent the price of Grab shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Grab embellished its growth prospects and failed to disclose known trends,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

