Clay Richards and Derek Young Join Truxton Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Trust Company announced that R. Claiborne (“Clay”) Richards, Jr. and Derek Young have been elected to its Board of Directors at its annual shareholder meeting.



Mr. Richards served as CEO and Founder of naviHealth, Inc., from January 2012 to December 2021. naviHealth, which is focused on improving the healthcare experience for seniors, was acquired by United Health Group in May 2020. Prior to founding naviHealth, Inc., Mr. Richards served in executive roles at Healthways, Inc. and practiced corporate and securities law at Bass, Berry & Sims PLC.

Mr. Young, a corporate culture consultant and motivational speaker, has exceptional experience in leadership, strategy, diversity, equity and inclusion, and performance management. He is currently the President and CEO of YMG Enterprises, LLC, a Nashville-based consultancy. Representative clients have included AARP, AT&T, Bass Pro, Bridgestone, Caleres, Cal State Fullerton, Duluth Trading, Eli Lilly, Girl Scouts, Habitat for Humanity, HCA, Nissan, Tractor Supply, the State of Tennessee, and the US Department of Agriculture. He started Community Initiatives and Continuous Process Improvement for Dollar General and he started Diversity and Community Outreach for Cracker Barrel. He began his career as an internal auditor and economic research analyst for the Federal Reserve System.

“We are very fortunate to have these proven leaders join our team” said Tom Stumb, Chairman of the Board and CEO. He continued, “We are constantly striving to make our company better and we believe that Clay and Derek will help us do that.”

Mr. Richards received a Bachelor of Science from Washington and Lee University and his J.D. from the University of Mississippi School of Law. He currently serves on the board of directors of the Martha O’Bryan Center and Oak Hill School and previously served on the Nashville Health Care Council Board of Directors and the Board of Visitors for the Vanderbilt Owen School of Management. In addition, Mr. Richards serves on the Board of Directors for agilon health, Inc. (AGL), a publicly traded healthcare company.

Mr. Young is a graduate of Rockhurst College in Kansas City, MO, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Communication. As a long-time community advocate, he has been Statewide and Nashville Board Chairman and Volunteer of the Year for March of Dimes, Board Member, Community Engagement Chairman, and Community Leader of the Year for the Nashville Symphony, and Board Member and Diversity Chairman for the Nashville Chamber of Commerce.

