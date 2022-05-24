MasterCraft Brings More Guts to Its Lineup With New MY23 XStar S Piranha Limited Edition

VONORE, Tenn., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building off of the momentum from the February announcement of the new Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L engine, MasterCraft Boat Company, a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. ( MCFT) subsidiary, today announced an exclusive run of 25 limited edition boats based off of the custom design on display at the 2022 Miami International Boat Show. As the first boat release for the 2023 MasterCraft model year, the XStar S Piranha Limited Edition model is stacked with premium features and upgrades to turn heads on the water. With Ilmor’s Supercharged 6.2L engine and unique colorways not offered in the normal MasterCraft color options, the XStar S Piranha Limited Edition is the most powerful and most exclusive towboat in the world.



“We designed this limited edition XStar S to showcase the superior performance and edge that the Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L engine delivers with the most premium boat out on the water,” said George Steinbarger, Chief Revenue Officer at MasterCraft. “When you’re behind the wheel of this boat you’ll receive the power and progression expected from MasterCraft.”

The Most Powerful

The XStar S Piranha Limited Edition delivers the most powerful performance on the water. With 630 horsepower and 665 lb-ft of torque, the all-new Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L is the world’s most powerful towboat engine. Pair that power with MasterCraft’s patented SurfStar system for an unmatched behind-the-wheel and behind-the-boat experience.

“It truly is something remarkable,” added Mike Lindberg, Vice President at Ilmor. “The reception since we revealed the engine has been overwhelmingly positive, but you’d expect nothing less when we get to collaborate on projects with MasterCraft. We both value the consumers’ experience throughout the entire process, but the priority is and always has been delivering those unforgettable moments that you only get in a MasterCraft. It starts on the water.”

The Most Exclusive

The XStar S Piranha Limited Edition will have an extremely limited run of 25 units. Each unit will be flanked with a special cockpit plaque designating which number of the 25 it is, in addition to a “Piranha” SeaDek transom pad.

A custom purple flake gelcoat is the exclusive color of the XStar S Piranha Limited Edition. MasterCraft sources the highest quality gelcoat and boasts one of the industry’s thickest gelcoats, giving a richer color and the ultimate in durability.

Exclusive purple monogram stitching will only be offered in the XStar S Piranha Limited Edition, ensuring this boat is one of the rarest and most luxurious wake boats on the water.

The Most Luxurious

MasterCraft held nothing back when designing the XStar S Piranha Limited Edition. Enjoy premium features like a blacked-out, patented Z8 tower with Hydro-Lock Technology featuring black Chromax accents and clamping board racks. Turn heads and get the party going with RGB lighting throughout the boat, a Dual Screen dash setup, and Premium Audio setup featuring six Klipsch cockpit speakers, two dash speakers and two subwoofers. Four black S85 tower speakers with forward facing lights round out this premium audio experience for those behind the boat.

The XStar S Piranha Limited Edition boasts the most intuitive stern thruster on the market. The stern thruster control is completely integrated into the rotating throttle and the rotation direction matches the movement of the boat, allowing for a 360 degree turn in less than 30 seconds.

The XStar S Piranha Limited Edition also includes CoolFeel Jet Black upholstery throughout. Exclusive to MasterCraft, CoolFeel vinyl is proven to remain up to 30% cooler to the touch than traditional upholstery. All MasterCraft seats are made in-house with triple density foam, built-in UV protection, mildew resistors and stain resistors. Lounge in luxury with standard transom chaise loungers featuring the deepest seats, ergonomic headrests and extended footrests—found only on the XStar S.

This limited edition model from the award-winning XStar Family paired with the Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L engine, recipient of the 2022 NMMA Innovation award, will be sure to make an impression. The XStar S Piranha Limited Edition is available exclusively at select MasterCraft dealers across the United States. To learn more, visit www.mastercraft.com/boats/xstar-s-piranha or at @mcboatcompany on all social media platforms.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same – to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. ( MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.NauticStarBoats.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.AviaraBoats.com.

About Ilmor Marine:

Ilmor is a globally recognized provider of elite-level racing engines and marine propulsion systems. Ilmor delivers innovative solutions, precision design and manufacturing, and the highest levels of customer support for each one of its products. Ilmor was founded in 1984 to design and build engines for the IndyCar racing series and has served as the power behind many winning race car drivers and teams. Today, Ilmor employs more than 130 engineering, assembly, and support personnel and has expanded into several other racing circuits, including NASCAR, ARCA, and SRX. Ilmor marine propulsion systems are widely utilized across the marine industry, providing the power behind several leading brands. Whether on land or on water, Ilmor continues to innovate better and more efficient solutions, to exceed customer expectations for reliability, precision, and overall performance. Ilmor customers count on their engines to look like no other, sound like no other, and out-perform ALL others.

MasterCraft® is a registered trademark of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Ilmor Marine® is a registered trademark and brand of Ilmor Marine, LLC. Klipsch Marine® is a trademark of Klipsch Group, Inc. SeaDek® is a trademark of Hyperform, Inc. Unless noted trademarks are the property of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

© 2022 MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

MasterCraft Marketing Contact:

Faith Tucker

(423) 884-7162

[email protected] Investor Contact:

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

George Steinbarger

Chief Revenue Officer

[email protected]

Photo & video here