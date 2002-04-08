Concentrix To Present at Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

NEWARK, Calif., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation ( CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, today announced that President and CEO Chris Caldwell and CFO Andre Valentine will present at the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 12:15 p.m. (ET).



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Concentrix website: https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations

A replay of the webcast will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.