Equity Residential to Participate in Nareit Investor Conference

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that members of the Company’s senior management team, including the Company’s President and CEO, Mark J. Parrell, will participate in a roundtable presentation at the Nareit REIT Week 2022 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 7 at 11:45 a.m. ET. The event will be web cast live. A link to the web cast will be available in the Presentations section of Investor section of the Company’s website at www.equityapartments.com

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 311 properties consisting of 80,581 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at+www.equityapartments.com

