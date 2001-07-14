New York City REIT Announces Confirmed Voting Results of 2022 Annual Meeting

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) (“NYC” or the “Company”) announced today that the voting results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders have been confirmed by the Independent Inspector of Elections and that Elizabeth Tuppeny has been decisively re-elected to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). Ms. Tuppeny will continue to serve as NYC’s Lead Independent Director, a role she has held since 2014.

Michael Weil, Chairman and CEO of NYC, said, “We are delighted that Elizabeth Tuppeny will continue to serve on our Board as lead independent director. NYC’s stockholders clearly have recognized Elizabeth’s extensive real estate expertise and her many important contributions to NYC’s success. Following this gratifying election result, the Board and management team are excited to build on NYC’s strong business momentum and further execute our growth strategy as New York City emerges from the pandemic. We thank our fellow stockholders for their support and are committed to building long-term value on their behalf.”

In addition to re-electing Ms. Tuppeny to the Board, the Independent Inspector of Elections also reported that stockholders have ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2022; approved a proposal regarding an advisory vote on the Company’s executive compensation; and approved a period of one year for a proposal regarding the frequency of the advisory vote on executive compensation.

Additional information regarding the results of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be available in a Form 8-K current report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About New York City REIT, Inc.

New York City REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded REIT that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City. Additional information about NYC can be found on its website at www.newyorkcityreit.com.

